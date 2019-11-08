We Are Short – Leeds United Legend Concerned About Injuries

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray is still concerned about the injuries the Whites have and feels they are short on strikers.



The Whites have just two senior strikers on the books at Elland Road, with Patrick Bamford and Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah their options for the lone frontman role.













Bamford has not scored since August though and Nketiah has now been struck down with an abdominal injury, with it being unclear when he will return to action.



Several other players are also missing and Gray is concerned heading towards a busy Christmas period, with the Leeds legend keen to see a fully fit squad as soon as possible.





The Whites legend also acknowledges that with just two senior strikers, Leeds are light in attack when injuries strike.







"We've still got this backlog of injuries. You want that squad fit", Gray said on LUTV.



"Even last week, just before the [QPR] game the centre-forward pulls out.





"So we are just a little bit short, up there.



"But to score two goals at home [against QPR] for us was good."



Leeds have only conceded eight goals in the Championship so far this season, something which has allowed the Whites to win games despite struggling to score a weight of goals.



Marcelo Bielsa's men play host to Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on Saturday.

