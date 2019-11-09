Barry Douglas On Bench – Leeds United Team vs Blackburn Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Leeds United have officially confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Tony Mowbray's Blackburn Rovers side to Elland Road this afternoon.



The Yorkshire giants eased to a 2-0 win over QPR last weekend and have won five of their last six meetings with Blackburn, while the visitors have also lost on their last three trips to Elland Road.













Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa is without Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah, who has an abdominal injury.





Bielsa picks Kiko Casilla in goal, while at the back he goes with Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas as full-backs. Ben White and Liam Cooper provide the centre-back pairing.





Kalvin Phillips will look to protect the back four, while Mateusz Klich is also given the vote to play. Jack Harrison, Helder Costa and Tyler Roberts all support striker Patrick Bamford.







If the Leeds boss needs to change things then he has options on the bench, including Barry Douglas and Pablo Hernandez.





Leeds United Team vs Blackburn Rovers



Casilla, Ayling, Cooper, White, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Roberts, Costa, Harrison, Bamford



Substitutes: Meslier, Davis, Berardi, Gotts, Hernandez, Clarke, Douglas

