Christian Eriksen On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Sheffield United Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have announced their team and substitutes to play host to Sheffield United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a Premier League fixture this afternoon.



Mauricio Pochettino's men turned in a fine performance in midweek as they brushed aside Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League and the Argentine boss will be keen for his men to build on that display today.













Tottenham head into the meeting with the Blades without defender Jan Vertonghen and winger Erik Lamela, who have hamstring injuries. Hugo Lloris remains out of action.



Pochettino selects Paulo Gazzaniga between the sticks, while in central defence he places his trust in Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez. Moussa Sissoko and Tanguy Ndombele are in midfield, while Giovani Lo Celso, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.





Options on the bench for Pochettino to pick from are many, with players such as Lucas Moura and Christian Eriksen available.







Sheffield United currently sit a lofty sixth in the Premier League table and have taken three more points that Tottenham from their eleven league games.





Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Sheffield United



Gazzaniga, Aurier, Dier, Sanchez, Davies, Sissoko, Ndombele, Lo Celso, Alli, Son, Kane



Substitutes: Vorm, Alderweireld, Foyth, Winks, Sessegnon, Eriksen, Lucas

