Don’t Know If Performance Was Unacceptable – Manuel Pellegrini On West Ham’s Burnley Loss

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini says he does not know whether the Hammers' performance in their 3-0 loss at Burnley was unacceptable.



Pellegrini, whose side headed to Turf Moor in poor form, was looking to see West Ham return to winning ways before the international break and, in the process, silence his critics.













The Chilean saw his side collapse against Burnley though, with Ashley Barnes firing the hosts into an early lead after just eleven minutes.



Thoughts of regrouping at the break and going again were hit when Burnley made it 2-0 just before half time after a Chris Wood shot beat Roberto, while the West Ham goalkeeper then turned the ball into his own net from a corner in the 54th minute to kill off the visitors.





West Ham have slumped to just 16th in the league standings, but Pellegrini does not know whether the display at Turf Moor was unacceptable.







"I don't know if it was an unacceptable performance. We conceded the first goal from a corner that was not a corner", he was quoted as saying by the BBC.



"When you concede so many easy goals it does not help.





"I am concerned at the easy goals we are conceding. We need to change."



The Chilean refused to be drawn on the displays of his players and instead vowed to assess what went wrong with the team.



"I prefer not to analyse individual performances – I prefer to talk about the team."



Despite not having the chance to bounce back quickly, Pellegrini does believe the international break has come at a good time for West Ham and has vowed to work hard.



"We have 15 days and we will try and recover. The international break has come at a good time.



"We need to work hard and reverse this situation."



West Ham host Tottenham Hotspur after the international break.

