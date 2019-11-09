Former Premier League Star Indicates Belief Unai Emery Should Not Get January Funds

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League defender Mario Melchiot has indicated he would not be open to giving Arsenal manager Unai Emery funds to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window.



Emery has been fighting a number of fires at Arsenal over the last few weeks, with both on and off-field issues bogging the club down.













Granit Xhaka’s dropping as Arsenal captain and eventually from the team has brought forward questions about the manager’s decision-making process that led to the Swiss being handed the skipper’s armband.



Results and performances have slid and there is already a serious clamour in the Arsenal fan-base to push the Spaniard out of the club.





Arsenal are unlikely to sack him at the moment according to noises coming out of the club, but Melchiot feels he should not be backed with funds in the January transfer window.







He insisted that Emery has shown little to suggest that he has been taking the club forward over the last 18 months.



Asked if Emery should be given funds to spend in January, Melchiot said on Premier League TV: “No. Not even considering that.





“I have the time to wait for a manager.



“But if you get a one-and-a-half year and you not showing me what your real direction is then I can’t give [more time].”



Arsenal are going into the Leicester City game tonight at the King Power Stadium this evening as underdogs.

