He Has To Achieve More – Marcelo Bielsa Assesses Leeds Star After Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has admitted he is looking for Helder Costa to make more use of his talent, after he clocked 81 minutes in the Whites' 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers.



Bielsa's side dominated the Championship encounter at Elland Road and took the lead on the half hour mark from the penalty spot.













Tosin Adarabioyo was responsible for fouling Luke Ayling in the box, allowing Patrick Bamford to step up and fire Leeds ahead.



Just five minutes later it was 2-0 for the hosts, with Jack Harrison taking advantage of good work from Bamford to give Leeds a cushion.





It was one they would need as Derrick Williams connected with a corner from Stewart Downing five minutes before half time to give Blackburn hope.







However, the visitors remained under the cosh in the second half and Leeds had chances to extend their advantage, with Tyler Roberts and Harrison going close.



Costa was given 81 minutes in the match before being replaced by Pablo Hernandez and Bielsa was asked for his assessment of the winger, who has struggled to live up to the £15m agreed deal with Wolves.





"In the second half, it was better than the first one", Bielsa told his post match press conference.



"He had the ability to unbalance.



"He has to acheive more than those chances than he has got in those matches."



It remains to be seen if Costa will continue to start ahead of Hernandez moving forward for Leeds.

