I Don’t Know – Tottenham Star Baffled By Form After Sheffield United Draw

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko has conceded that he cannot pinpoint the reasons behind his side’s poor form this season after they were held to a draw by Sheffield United.



The north London side dropped more points on Saturday afternoon when they played out a 1-1 draw against Sheffield United at home.













Tottenham are without a win in the league in their last five games and have dropped down to 13th in the Premier League table with just three wins in their opening 12 fixtures.



Sissoko admits that they have continued to struggle, but insisted that he is not sure about the reason behind their poor form as the players have been working hard.





He admits there is frustration after another game where they lost from a leading position but feels there is little they can do other than keeping at it and hope the results change.







The midfielder was quoted as saying by the BBC: "We are struggling since the beginning of the season. Why? I don't know, because we are trying our best, but it's not working.



“We see today it was a difficult game against a good team.





"We couldn't keep the score, so we have a lot of frustration, but we need to keep going.



"We have to stick together and try to work hard and come back stronger. That is the only way to perform."



Sissoko believes that all teams have tough moments and Spurs must just come through it.



"Every team can have difficult moments.



"Since a few weeks we are struggling and that's football.



"What can you do? Keep working, give your best every day until everything turns around.”



The Frenchman insisted that there is enough quality in the squad and he is hopeful that at some point their form will change in the coming weeks.



"We know we have a good squad with a lot of quality. We know we can do better and have to do better.



“Hopefully we'll go away, have some wins with our national teams, and this will give us confidence.



“The season is still long, in the Champions League we are doing well."

