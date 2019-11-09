I’m Disappointed I Didn’t See This – Former Leeds Striker On Win Over Blackburn

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United striker Jermaine Beckford believes the Whites should have beaten Blackburn Rovers by more than the 2-1 scoreline they recorded at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.



Patrick Bamford, scoring his first goal since August, and Jack Harrison hit the back of the net for Marcelo Bielsa's side, while Derrick Williams pulled one back for the visitors.













All the goals came in the opening 45 minutes, with Leeds unable to add to their advantage over the course of the second 45 minutes despite their dominance.



Beckford admits it is job done with the three Championship points in the bag for Leeds, but the former Whites striker thinks that Bielsa's side should have scored more goals in the game.





"I'm disappointed not to have seen maybe one or two more goals", Beckford said after the match on LUTV.







"But it was a very accomplished performance.



"I think the guys did very well and ultimately, three points, a couple of goals, that's pretty much what you want.





"A clean sheet would have been nice, but Kiko Casilla didn't have much to do."



Beckford is sure that Bielsa will be pleased with what he saw at Elland Road, however he is keen to see Leeds be more ruthless when goalscoring opportunities head their way.



"I think the boss will be happy with what he has seen so far. There is obviously room for improvement.



"There's been a lot of opportunities and just need to be a bit more ruthless in front of goal."



Leeds head into the international break sitting in third place in the Championship standings, having collected 31 points from their 16 league games so far.

