It’s Massive – Newcastle United Star Hails Win Over Bournemouth

Newcastle United star DeAndre Yedlin has admitted picking up three points against Bournemouth just before the international break is huge for the Magpies.



Steve Bruce's men were looking to score an important win against Eddie Howe's Cherries and suffered an early blow when Harry Wilson struck in the 14th minute at St James' Park.













Newcastle came close to levelling through Allan Saint-Maximin, whose effort hit the bar, while Yedlin then grabbed a goal when he anticipated well to score with a flying header in the 42nd minute.



Bruce's men then took the lead seven minutes into the second half when a scruffed shot from Ciaran Clark hit the back of the net.





Newcastle saw out the game to claim three points, moving on to 15 points and up to eleventh in the Premier League, and leave Yedlin delighted.







"It is massive result for us and it gives us a lot of confidence going into the international break", he was quoted as saying by the BBC.



The defender is pleased to have scored and admits Bruce has encouraged him to get into the box.





"The gaffer told me to get into the box more, I knew I was going to shoot but I was a bit nervous when they were checking VAR.



"It is hard to celebrate and then get if you get caught offside you look a bit stupid but thankfully in the end it was given as a goal", Yedlin added.



Newcastle can now take a breather from action until the end of November's international break, after which they will take a trip to Villa Park to face Aston Villa.

