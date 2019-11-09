Jack Harrison Is On Fire, He’s Dangerous – Former Leeds United Star Impressed

Follow @insidefutbol





Ben Parker has hailed Jack Harrison's impact at Leeds United this season and feels the on loan Manchester City star is on fire.



Harrison scored Leeds' second goal in a 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon and turned in another display that Parker found impressive.













The winger has come in for criticism at times from Leeds fans over the course of the last year, but has won the trust of head coach Marcelo Bielsa, who was the driving force behind the club signing him on a second season-long loan deal.



Former defender Parker thinks Harrison is on fire at present and whenever the ball is at his feet he always looks like he will make something happen.





"Harrison is on fire at the moment. He's dangerous and you always think he's going to produce an assist, chip in with a goal", Parker said on LUTV after the win over Blackburn.







"Sometimes as a player things just happen for you, just fall for you.



"I think he's been different class.





"He's been positive, trying to get the ball to feet, take on the full-back and just create something."



Harrison has been an ever-present in the Championship this season for Leeds, playing a big part in the Whites heading into November's international break in third.



The 22-year-old's appearance against Blackburn was his 60th in a Leeds shirt, with all his outings coming under Bielsa.

