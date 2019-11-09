XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

09/11/2019 - 16:41 GMT

Nicolas Pepe On Bench – Arsenal Team vs Leicester City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Leicester City vs Arsenal
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has named his matchday squad that will take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium this evening.  

Emery has gone with a back three of Calum Chambers, David Luiz and Rob Holding at the King Power Stadium. Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac have been deployed as the wing-backs in the system.
 

 



Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira have been tasked with controlling the midfield for Arsenal. Mesut Ozil has been deployed in a more advanced midfield role to provide creativity to the Arsenal side. 

The Arsenal manager has gone with the front two of Pierre-Emeric Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette for the game against Leicester City. Club record signing Nicolas Pepe has been dropped to the bench.
 


Kieran Tierney, Joe Willock and Gabriel Martinelli are some of the options Emery has in reserve. Experience centre-half Sokratis has also been dropped to the bench and could be used if Arsenal need to shore up their backline towards the end.



The Gunners have won just one of their last five league games and have collected just two points from their last three league games, while Leicester have won four of their last five games.
 


Arsenal Team vs Leicester City

Leno, Chambers, Luiz, Holding, Bellerin, Guendozi, Torreira, Kolasinac, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette

Substitutes: Martinez, Sokratis, Tierney, Willock, Saka, Pepe, Martinelli
 