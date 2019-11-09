XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

09/11/2019 - 14:05 GMT

Pablo Fornals Plays – West Ham Team vs Burnley Confirmed

 




Fixture: Burnley vs West Ham United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

West Ham United have named their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Sean Dyche's Burnley outfit in a Premier League fixture this afternoon. 

Pressure is now growing on West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini, whose Hammers team have lost three times in their last five league games and slipped from being in the top four at the end of September to lower mid-table.
 

 



Pellegrini is still without goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, defender Winston Reid and attacker Michail Antonio, as he plots how to win at Turf Moor.


West Ham lost on their last visit to Turf Moor, going down 2-0.
 


Pellegrini slots Roberto between the sticks, while at the back he opts for a centre-back pairing of Issa Diop and Fabian Balbuena. In midfield, West Ham select Declan Rice and Mark Noble, while Robert Snodgrass, Pablo Fornals and Felipe Anderson support Sebastien Haller.



The West Ham boss can shake things up if needed by turning to his bench, with options available including Manuel Lanzini and Angelo Ogbonna.
 


West Ham United Team vs Burnley

Roberto, Fredericks, Balbuena, Diop, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Snodgrass, Fornals, Anderson, Haller

Substitutes: Martin, Zabaleta, Ogbonna, Sanchez, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Ajeti
 