Tottenham Quality, Won’t Complain About VAR – Sheffield United Star

Sheffield United defender George Baldock has no complaints about VAR chalking off a goal in his side’s 1-1 draw at Tottenham Hotspur, as he feels Spurs are a quality outfit.



Heung-Min Son gave the home side the lead in the second half but just a few minutes later Sheffield United seemed to have got the equaliser.













But the goal was ruled out as VAR found Baldock marginally offside in the build-up to the goal and Spurs continued to lead the game.



However, the defender eventually scored the equaliser in the 78th minute and managed to earn a point for the Yorkshire side at the London Stadium.





He admits that looking back his side could have clinched all three points but conceded that they would have taken a draw ahead of the game.







The 26-year-old also insisted that ultimately VAR made the right decision and he has little to complain about the contentious decision.



He was quoted as saying by the BBC: "Maybe we'll reflect on it and see what we could have done to win the game, but I think we'd all have bitten your hand off for a point.





“They're a top-quality side.



"If you're in the dressing room you'll know I've got quite long toes! It was disappointing. It got the right decision in the end so you can't argue.



“I knew as soon as the ref was looking for a couple of minutes it was offside. It showed the team's character to bounce back.”



Sheffield United are currently fifth in the league table but Baldock stressed that Chris Wilder will not allow them to take their foot off the gas this season.



"The gaffer will just keep pushing for more, he won’t be satisfied. There's still a long way to go, we'll take every game as it comes.



“The boys never get too high when we win or too low when we lose."

