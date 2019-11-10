XRegister

06 October 2018

26 August 2018

10/11/2019 - 15:31 GMT

Angelino Starts – Manchester City Team vs Liverpool Confirmed

 




Fixture: Liverpool vs Manchester City
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)

Manchester City have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against title rivals Liverpool in a Premier League encounter at Anfield this afternoon.  

The Citizens have not won at Anfield since 2003 and played out a 0-0 draw at the ground last season as Pep Guardiola adopted a more cautious approach.
 

 



Guardiola will again not want his Manchester City side to lose the game, but knows beating Liverpool would cut the Reds' lead over his side in the league to just three points.

The Manchester City manager has Claudio Bravo in goal and Kyle Walker and Angelino as full-backs.
 


In central defence Guardiola opts to pick John Stones and Fernandinho as the central pairing, while Rodrigo slots into midfield. Ilkay Gundogan also plays, while Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling support Sergio Aguero.



The former Barcelona coach has options on the bench to change things, including Joao Candelo and Gabriel Jesus
 


Manchester City Team vs Liverpool

Bravo, Walker, Stones, Fernandinho (c), Angelino, Rodrigo, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero

Substitutes: Carson, Jesus, Silva, Mahrez, Cancelo, Otamendi, Foden
 