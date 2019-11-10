Celtic’s Excellent Form Shows Why We Can’t Drop Points – Steven Gerrard

Follow @insidefutbol





Steven Gerrard believes Celtic's form shows why his Rangers side cannot afford to drop any points in the hunt for the Scottish Premiership title this season.



Rangers went to the Tony Macaroni Arena on Sunday and beat Livingston 2-0 courtesy of goals from Joe Aribo and Alfredo Morelos.













Celtic were also in action and also won 2-0, beating Motherwell at Celtic Park thanks to goals from Odsonne Edouard and Richard Tait (own goal).



The results mean the two teams cannot be split at the top of the Premiership standings and have taken 31 points each from their opening 12 league games.





Gerrard has noted Celtic's form, dubbing it excellent, and feels it shows why Rangers just cannot afford to drop points themselves.







He told Sky Sports after the win at the Tony Macaroni Arena: "Celtic are in excellent form. They've had a big week themselves and they're scoring goals heavily and don't seem to be dropping any points.



"So it's important we continue to do what we need to do, keep winning and staying in there", Gerrard added.





Celtic sit ahead of Rangers in the league standings by virtue of goal difference, having scored one goal more than Gerrard's men.



After the international break Celtic play host to Livingston, while Rangers travel to Hamilton Academical.

