XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/11/2019 - 19:08 GMT

Celtic’s Excellent Form Shows Why We Can’t Drop Points – Steven Gerrard

 




Steven Gerrard believes Celtic's form shows why his Rangers side cannot afford to drop any points in the hunt for the Scottish Premiership title this season.

Rangers went to the Tony Macaroni Arena on Sunday and beat Livingston 2-0 courtesy of goals from Joe Aribo and Alfredo Morelos. 


 



Celtic were also in action and also won 2-0, beating Motherwell at Celtic Park thanks to goals from Odsonne Edouard and Richard Tait (own goal).

The results mean the two teams cannot be split at the top of the Premiership standings and have taken 31 points each from their opening 12 league games.
 


Gerrard has noted Celtic's form, dubbing it excellent, and feels it shows why Rangers just cannot afford to drop points themselves.



He told Sky Sports after the win at the Tony Macaroni Arena: "Celtic are in excellent form. They've had a big week themselves and they're scoring goals heavily and don't seem to be dropping any points.

"So it's important we continue to do what we need to do, keep winning and staying in there", Gerrard added.
 


Celtic sit ahead of Rangers in the league standings by virtue of goal difference, having scored one goal more than Gerrard's men.

After the international break Celtic play host to Livingston, while Rangers travel to Hamilton Academical.
 