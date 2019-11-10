Disrespectful – Rangers Assistant Reveals View of Opposition Boss’ Comments

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers assistant boss Gary McAllister has revealed that he thinks FC Porto coach Sergio Conceicao was disrespectful towards the Scottish giants after the two sides' first group stage encounter in the Europa League.



The Gers grabbed a 1-1 draw at the Estadio do Dragao in late October, with Alfredo Morelos finishing a superb, quick, counter attacking move off.













Porto coach Conceicao expressed his view after the match that Rangers are a physical side and McAllister has revealed he was unhappy with the 44-year-old's remarks, which he thinks sold the Gers short.



McAllister, Steven Gerrard's assistant at Ibrox, insists that Rangers are a technical side and showed that at the Estadio do Dragao as they outplayed Porto for large parts of the game.





McAllister told Rangers TV: "It's [the Estadio do Dragao] not an easy place to go and play football. They've definitely got Champions League pedigree and I thought for big parts of that game we outplayed them.







"I saw the manager suggesting that when you play a Scottish team you've got to deal with the physicality and the technical side of the game is not necessarily an issue.



"But we are a technical side and I thought it was a wee bit disrespectful because I thought for big parts of that game over in Portugal we outplayed them."





Rangers produced a fine performance on Thursday night at Ibrox to beat Porto 2-0 in the reverse group stage fixture through goals from Alfredo Morelos and Steven Davis.



Porto are currently bottom of the group with four points from four games, while Rangers sit second on seven points from their four matches.

