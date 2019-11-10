Everton Team Showed Real Togetherness – Former Toffee

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman has praised the never say die attitude that the Toffees showed at St Mary's by beating Southampton 2-1 on Saturday afternoon and believes the team showed real togetherness.



The pressure was on Marco Silva's side heading into the Premier League encounter against fellow strugglers Southampton, but Everton did take the lead in the fourth minute.













However, Everton were pegged back when Danny Ings levelled in the 50th minute and needed to work hard to then take the lead again through Richarlison.



Osman, while praising the attitude shown by the Toffees on the pitch, believes that Marco Silva's team showed that they can struggle through adversity.





The former Toffee also feels the result shows there is a real sense of togetherness in the Everton team.







"All the things we've been asking this Everton team to do – show their quality, show they can battle through adversity – they've done it", Osman said after the match on BBC One's Final Score programme.



"They played so well in the first half, didn't make the most of their opportunities, but they've found the winner and ground it out.





"There was real togetherness and it shows what that team is capable of."



Following Sunday's results, Everton go into the international break in 15th spot with 14 points from their opening 12 league games, and Silva will be keen for his men to build on the win when they host Norwich City when club action resumes.

