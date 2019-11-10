XRegister
06 October 2018

10/11/2019 - 15:32 GMT

Fabinho Starts – Liverpool Team vs Manchester City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Liverpool vs Manchester City
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)

Liverpool have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to title rivals Manchester City at Anfield in a Premier League clash this afternoon.  

High stakes drama awaits on Merseyside as Liverpool are aware that if they can put Manchester City to the sword then they will establish a nine-point lead over the Citizens heading into November's international break. 
 

 



Liverpol have not lost at Anfield against Manchester City since 2003 and a win would allow the Reds to equal the top flight record of eleven wins and a draw after 12 matches in a season.

Boss Jurgen Klopp has Alisson in goal, while at full-back he opts for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson.
 


Dejan Lovren and Virgil van Dijk are Liverpool's centre-back pairing today, while midfield consists of Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson. Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah are Liverpool's front three.



Klopp has options on the bench to change things if needed, including James Milner and Divock Origi.
 


Liverpool Team vs Manchester city

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Substitutes: Adrian, Milner, Keita, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Origi
 