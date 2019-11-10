He Barged Him Out of Way – Former Leeds Star Tells Whites Player To Use Body More

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan has urged Luke Ayling to make better use of his physical power after he was pushed aside by Blackburn Rovers' Derrick Williams at Elland Road on Saturday.



Marcelo Bielsa's side had taken a 2-0 lead in the Championship encounter, but Blackburn gave themselves hope five minutes before half time when Williams headed home from a Stewart Downing corner.













Leeds completed a 2-1 win to take all three points, but there was some concern about their weakness from set pieces again rearing its head.



Whelan was especially disappointed with how Williams was easily able to shrug off the attentions of Ayling and believes the defender needs to use his physical strength.





He dubbed Leeds' defending for the set piece "sloppy" and has urged the Whites to be more aggressive when it comes to dealing with set pieces.







"It's sloppy and you've got to be more aggressive", Whelan said after the game on BBC Radio Leeds.



"I was watching Luke Ayling with Williams and he got away from him far too easily. It was a free header really.





"He just kind of barged him out of the way, used his strength. You've got to enjoy getting getting up close and personal when it comes to corners.



"I know you can't do certain things in a game, but you can use your body. He's got to use his body more there, Luke Ayling, he's a strong lad."



Leeds still have the best defensive record in the Championship following Saturday's game and have only let in nine goals across 16 league games this season.

