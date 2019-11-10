How Many Points Do We Have, Wow, Now I Want This – Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is thrilled that his side have picked up 34 points from their opening 12 Premier League games, and has now told his players to absolutely make sure they come back healthy from national team duty.



The Reds beat Manchester City 3-1 at Anfield on Sunday to put further distance between themselves and Pep Guardiola's Citizens, with the gap now standing at nine points.













Despite having clinched victory, Klopp was still slightly unsure how many points Liverpool have collected when he spoke to the club's in-house media team and was thrilled when the number was confirmed.



"We are in that situation because the boys have been doing incredible stuff and if you had told me that you can have – how many points do we have now?" Klopp said.





"We won eleven – 34 points. 34 points hey? Wow.







"If somebody told me that between the first match and what happened now I would have said yes, I'll take it.



"It's pretty much impossible, but we did it."





The Liverpool boss is now crossing his fingers that all his players return from their respective international duties fully fit, as he looks for the Reds to keep their intensity up.



"Now the boys go for the last international break this year.



"They have to come back healthy.



"You saw it today how intense it is. They have to [come back healthy]."



After the international break Liverpool take a trip to the capital to lock horns with Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace, before finishing off November by hosting Napoli in the Champions League and Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

