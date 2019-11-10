If He Played Alongside This Liverpool Star He’d Be World Class – Former Red On Manchester City Man

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Steve McMahon is convinced that if John Stones was playing alongside Virgil van Dijk in the Reds backline then he would become a world class defender.



Van Dijk has been lauded for his impact at Anfield since Liverpool snapped him up from Southampton, but beyond his own performances, McMahon thinks he makes whoever plays with him better.













The Reds legend admits he was concerned about Joel Matip when he joined Liverpool and was convinced the former Schalke man was not up to the required standard.



Matip has taken big steps forward in his game and McMahon thinks Van Dijk is a massive reason why he has improved.





And McMahon is in no doubt that Van Dijk would have a similar impact on Manchester City defender Stones, who is being seen by some as not making good on his potential at the Etihad Stadium.







"Whoever Van Dijk plays with, he makes them better", McMahon said on LFC TV.



"Someone asked me about this and especially talking about City's defence as well, whether Stones has gone backwards at City.





"I think Stones if he played with Van Dijk would be a world-class player, because he's made Matip.



"Matip was struggling when he first came to this football club, big time.



"I watched him in a number of games and I thought he's not up to it, but all of a sudden he's as good as Van Dijk, as been all season-long, because of Virgil and because he's pulling and pushing and because he is learning so much off him.



"I think anybody who plays with this guy, Van Dijk, will turn out to be a world-class player and it's true with Matip as well", the former Liverpool skipper added.



Liverpool will be looking for Van Dijk to be on top form this afternoon when they host Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at Anfield.

