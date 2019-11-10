Never Felt Pressure – Everton Boss Marco Silva

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton manager Marco Silva has dismissed any suggestions he is feeling the pressure at Goodison Park, but has stressed his team are still learning, following a win at Southampton in the Premier League.



The Toffees registered their third win in nine league matches on Saturday afternoon as they beat Ralph Hasenhuttl's strugglers Southampton 2-1 on the south coast.













Stressing the importance of the win, Silva said that his men were well-deserving of the three points as they were by far the best team on the pitch.



While highlighting the areas of improvement, Silva explained that his team have to be better away from home, stressing that they are still engaged in a learning process.





"It [the win] was really important for us. We deserved the three points. We were the best team on the pitch", Silva was quoted as saying by the BBC.







"The first half was really good but we should kill the game. Southampton reacted and scored but to show again the character to go back and win game was good.



"We are learning. We should have been better away. Our quality has to come away but it is good for us to win today and we hope the next games away we can be strong as well.





"All of us inside the club want to be in a different position but you have to look for a different picture.



"In all the games it is difficult to find one team who is better than ourselves."



Silva has been under pressure in recent weeks at Everton, with the Toffees struggling to live up to expectations and sitting in the lower reaches of the league.



But the Portuguese insists he is not feeling the pressure and is delighted to be Everton boss.



"Pressure – never. It is a privilege to be at Everton Football Club. Many things have come against us but we will keep fighting."



Everton head into November's international break sitting in 15th place and return to action by hosting Norwich City on 23rd November.

