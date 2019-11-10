XRegister
06 October 2018

10/11/2019 - 21:42 GMT

Newcastle United Target Victor Osimhen Specifies Dream League, Talks Future

 




Newcastle United target Victor Osimhen has revealed that he dreams about playing in Spain and has left the ball in Lille’s court when it comes to a decision on his future next summer.

Lille snapped up the 20-year-old Nigerian forward from Belgian outfit RSC Charleroi last summer as the replacement for Nicolas Pepe, and he has made an impression in his first few months in France.  


 



Osimhen has already netted seven league goals in 12 appearances and has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the January transfer window.

Newcastle are believed to be interested in the attacker as they look to add goals, but Osimhen has revealed that his dream is to play in Spain in the future.
 


Osimhen told French sports daily L’Equipe: “I have been a big fan of La Liga since I was little.



“It is my dream to play there.”

Lille are tipped to resist selling the forward in the January transfer window, but the story could be different in the summer if a big bid arrives.
 


The Nigerian stressed that he is always open to taking the next step in his career, but insisted that he will respect Lille’s decision.

He believes the French club will take the final decision on whether to sell him next summer.

The forward said when asked about a move next summer: “I have always been ready to take the next steps, but I am at Lille. I love the people here.

“If big clubs are looking at me, it is great but it is the club who will decide whether I will stay or leave.

“I will not object [to their decision].”   
 