Not Surprised, He’s Shown This In Training – Neil Lennon On Celtic Star

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says he is not surprised by the form that Jonny Hayes is showing after he handed the Bhoy another start on Sunday.



Lennon's side clocked up a 2-0 win over Motherwell at Celtic Park to keep their noses ahead of rivals Rangers in the Scottish Premiership standings.













Hayes was picked at left-back and turned in a good display, with his cross being put into his own net by Motherwell's Richard Tait for Celtic's second goal in the game.



The former Aberdeen man also played for Celtic in their 2-1 win away at Lazio in the Europa League on Thursday night and his selection in Rome raised eyebrows amongst some Bhoys fans.





Lennon is not surprised by what Hayes is providing for Celtic though and revealed he has seen good things from the wing-back in training.







"Jonny Hayes has had a great couple of days", Lennon told BBC Sportsound.



"We're not surprised either because he's been showing this in training.





"So we're absolutely delighted with his contribution."



And tipping his hat to midfielder Ntcham, who started against Motherwell, Lennon added: "I was delighted with Ntcham as well."



Celtic now have two weeks to recharge their batteries, with the international break kicking in, and then finish off November by hosting Livingston and Rennes, in the Premiership and Europa League, respectively, and then travelling to Ross County.

