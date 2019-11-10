Now We’re Seeing That Quality More Often – Former Leeds United Star On White

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan has praised Leeds United winger Jack Harrison for producing quality on a more consistent basis this season.



Harrison was on loan at Leeds from Manchester City last term and often split opinion amongst Leeds fans; however head coach Marcelo Bielsa continued to stick with him and was the driving force behind the club signing him on another season-long loan this summer.













The winger has been an ever-present under Bielsa this season and scored in Leeds' 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on Saturday.



Whelan is delighted with Harrison this term and believes he is now showing his quality on a consistent basis, providing exactly what Leeds need and taking the pressure off the striker.





"That's what we've been needing from Jack Harrison", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the game.







"We saw last year, that ball he played across in the semi-final first leg at Derby, that quality. We're seeing it a lot more often now.



"He is chipping in with assists. He is chipping in with goals.





"That's what you need from a wide player because in the final third it is a forward three. So you want these goals chipped in as well; it takes a bit of pressure off the striker.



"He's doing the right things, coming in off that wing and linking up with his centre forward", the former Leeds attacker added.



Leeds managed to include a purchase option in Harrison's loan from Manchester City, meaning he may well seal a permanent move to Elland Road next summer.

