XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/11/2019 - 21:13 GMT

Our Heads Drop – West Ham Star Identifies Problem As Poor Hammers Run Continues

 




West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has indicated there is a real lack of confidence that has affected the Hammers this season, after they lost 3-0 at Burnley.

The Hammers have been in free fall since making a good start to the season that propelled them to the top four at the end of September.


 



They suffered a 3-0 hammering at Burnley on Saturday afternoon and are without a win in their last six games, collecting just two points out of a possible 18.

Rice has conceded that it has been while since West Ham have put in an acceptable performance on the pitch and admits that they have been poor over the last few weeks.
 


He insisted that build-up to games has been top class, but feels that confidence drains out of the players once they concede a goal.



The midfielder believes that they need to start getting the basic rights again as they were completely bullied by Burnley at Turf Moor.

Rice was quoted as saying by the BBC: "It's been like this since the Crystal Palace game. We were nowhere near good enough.
 


“We haven't kicked on and we have been poor.

"There is a real buzz around the place during the week but it gets to the game and we go 1-0 down our heads drop.

"We need to do the basics – the simple five-yard passing, the tackling.

“We were bullied all over the pitch – Burnley were winning everything. It's not good enough."

West Ham will return to Premier League action after the break with a home game against another struggling side in Tottenham Hotspur and boss Manuel Pellegrini will be hoping to see his men turn the corner.   
 