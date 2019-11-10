Our Heads Drop – West Ham Star Identifies Problem As Poor Hammers Run Continues

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has indicated there is a real lack of confidence that has affected the Hammers this season, after they lost 3-0 at Burnley.



The Hammers have been in free fall since making a good start to the season that propelled them to the top four at the end of September.













They suffered a 3-0 hammering at Burnley on Saturday afternoon and are without a win in their last six games, collecting just two points out of a possible 18.



Rice has conceded that it has been while since West Ham have put in an acceptable performance on the pitch and admits that they have been poor over the last few weeks.





He insisted that build-up to games has been top class, but feels that confidence drains out of the players once they concede a goal.







The midfielder believes that they need to start getting the basic rights again as they were completely bullied by Burnley at Turf Moor.



Rice was quoted as saying by the BBC: "It's been like this since the Crystal Palace game. We were nowhere near good enough.





“We haven't kicked on and we have been poor.



"There is a real buzz around the place during the week but it gets to the game and we go 1-0 down our heads drop.



"We need to do the basics – the simple five-yard passing, the tackling.



“We were bullied all over the pitch – Burnley were winning everything. It's not good enough."



West Ham will return to Premier League action after the break with a home game against another struggling side in Tottenham Hotspur and boss Manuel Pellegrini will be hoping to see his men turn the corner.

