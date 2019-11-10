Steven Davis On Bench – Rangers Team vs Livingston Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Livingston vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Rangers have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to go up against Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena this afternoon.



Steven Gerrard's men are level on points with rivals Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership standings and will not want to lose ground ahead of the international break kicking in.













The Gers had a memorable night on Thursday when they saw off Portuguese giants FC Porto 2-0 at Ibrox in the Europa League.



Gerrard has the experienced Allan McGregor between the sticks, while James Tavernier and Borna Barisic slot in as full-backs.





In central defence Connor Goldson and Filip Helander link up, while in midfield Gerrard selects Ryan Jack, Glen Kamara and Joe Aribo. Scott Arfield and Ryan Kent support lone striker Alfredo Morelos.







If the Rangers manager needs to influence the game from the bench then he can look to his substitutes, with options available such as Steven Davis and Jermain Defoe.





Rangers Team vs Livingston



McGregor, Tavernier, Helander, Goldson, Barisic, Jack, Aribo, Kamara, Arfield, Kent, Morelos



Substitutes: Foderingham, Katic, Flanagan, Stewart, Davis, Ojo, Defoe

