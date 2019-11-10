We Need To Win Premier League To Be Sure of Keeping Our Stars – Liverpool Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Steve McMahon believes Liverpool need to win the Premier League title to make sure they keep hold of their top players.



Liverpool are in pole position in the Premier League title race this season and in a good position to go one better than last season's second place finish.













Jurgen Klopp steered the Anfield giants to the Champions League crown last term, but McMahon believes the Reds cannot afford to stop collecting trophies and must win the Premier League to keep their world class performers happy.



He thinks if Liverpool can keep picking up the biggest trophies in the game then there will be no excuse for top stars such as Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane to consider moving elsewhere.





McMahon told LFC TV: "We have to win another big trophy, the Premier League, for me, to keep our top players happy.







"A cup here and there, I don't think will help Sadio and Salah and Firmino, although they love Liverpool, you can see that.



"You don't run and play that well if you don't like it at a club or you don't like the manager or the supporters.





"What comes in the next 12 months, how successful can we be? If we get the Premier League trophy, yes, we can go on and win the next Premier League trophy plus a Champions League, another one, and an FA Cup thrown in here and there.



"That will only keep these players. There's no excuse for them to leave for trophies anymore."



Liverpool notably lost Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in 2018, but the Brazilian struggled to make his mark at the Camp Nou and is now on loan at German giants Bayern Munich.



Jurgen Klopp's men can go nine points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League standings by beating the Citizens at Anfield this afternoon.

