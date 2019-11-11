Ajax Scout Potential Replacement For Tottenham Target Andre Onana

Follow @insidefutbol





Ajax are scouting Hendrik Van Crombrugge as a potential replacement for Tottenham Hotspur target Andre Onana.



The Dutch giants' goalkeeper is attracting real interest and Tottenham have been linked with wanting to take him to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.













Ajax appear to be planning for life without Onana, in a sign that they could sell the shot-stopper, and have been scouting a potential replacement.



According to Belgian outlet Voetbal Krant, Ajax scouted Anderlecht goalkeeper Van Crombrugge in action against Zulte Waregem on Friday night.





The goalkeeper is viewed as someone Ajax could move to snap up to replace Onana.







Van Crombrugge only joined Anderlecht earlier this year, completing a move from Eupen and putting pen to paper to a four-year contract with Vincent Kompany's men.



He has clocked 16 appearances across all competitions for Anderlecht so far this term, keeping five clean sheets.





Van Crombrugge, 26, has broken into Roberto Martinez's senior Belgium squad, and it is unclear if Anderlecht will sell, which could affect when and whether Ajax cash in on Tottenham target Onana.

