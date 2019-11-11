Centre-Backs So Dominant On The Floor – Steven Gerrard Hails Duo

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has expressed his delight at the Gers' defensive form recently and heaped praise on his centre-backs for their dominant performance against Livingston.



The Light Blues extended their winning run across all competitions with a 2-0 victory against Livingston on Sunday, courtesy of goals from Joe Aribo and Alfredo Morelos.













In attack, Rangers have been showing the ruthlessness that Gerrard has always demanded from his side this season and strikers Morelos and Jermain Defoe have scored 35 goals between them.



While the Scottish Premiership side's attackers, especially Morelos and Defoe, have been receiving plaudits this season, Gerrard has pointed out the recent form of his team's defence, who have kept four consecutive clean sheets now.





The former Liverpool captain went on to laud the back four's display against Livingston at the weekend, which he feels was nothing short of dominant.







“Of course, people will talk about Buff [Alfredo Morelos] and JD [Jermain Defoe] and the attacking players – but don’t forget the clean sheets and don’t forget the defensive performances today", Gerrard told Rangers TV.



“I thought the back four were magnificent. Borna [Barisic] – I mean, he is in some place and he needs to continue and come back in that place.





“I thought the two centre-halves were so dominant on the floor, in the air and the midfield again were top, Glen Kamara especially.”



Rangers have kept 17 clean sheets across all competitions this season so far and are putting up a strong challenge to Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title.

