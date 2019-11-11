EFL Trophy Worth Progressing In Feels Sunderland Assistant

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland assistant manager Steve Parkin has stressed that the prospect of going to Wembley is a good carrot in the EFL Trophy, as the Black Cats prepare for a group stage game at Scunthorpe United.



Phil Parkinson's men have already played two games in their group, winning one match and losing one match to boast three points in a section containing Leicester City Under-21s, Scunthorpe and Grimsby Town.













They will bid to secure all three points on Tuesday evening when they lock horns with League Two strugglers Scunthorpe.



Parkin believes that his team will have to put in a good performance for the full course of 90 minutes and feels if they can manage to sustain the pressure they have a good opportunity to win the game.





"This competition has got a great carrot at the end of it", Parkin said at a press conference.







"Importantly though, we need to see a performance for 90 minutes.



"If we can sustain that then it gives us a great opportunity to win games."





Sunderland played out a 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light in the FA Cup at the weekend and will have a replay against Steve Evans' side to tackle next week.



They drew 1-1 at Scunthorpe last season in League One.

