XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/11/2019 - 21:57 GMT

EFL Trophy Worth Progressing In Feels Sunderland Assistant

 




Sunderland assistant manager Steve Parkin has stressed that the prospect of going to Wembley is a good carrot in the EFL Trophy, as the Black Cats prepare for a group stage game at Scunthorpe United.

Phil Parkinson's men have already played two games in their group, winning one match and losing one match to boast three points in a section containing Leicester City Under-21s, Scunthorpe and Grimsby Town.  


 



They will bid to secure all three points on Tuesday evening when they lock horns with League Two strugglers Scunthorpe.

Parkin believes that his team will have to put in a good performance for the full course of 90 minutes and feels if they can manage to sustain the pressure they have a good opportunity to win the game.
 


"This competition has got a great carrot at the end of it", Parkin said at a press conference.



"Importantly though, we need to see a performance for 90 minutes.

"If we can sustain that then it gives us a great opportunity to win games."
 


Sunderland played out a 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light in the FA Cup at the weekend and will have a replay against Steve Evans' side to tackle next week.

They drew 1-1 at Scunthorpe last season in League One.   
 