Everton Star Delights At Skinning Southampton Player, Still Buzzing

Everton star Richarlison has delighted at skinning a Southampton player during the Toffees' 2-1 win at St Mary's on Saturday.



Marco Silva's side headed to the south coast under pressure to get a result and came up trumps, piling more misery on Ralph Hasenhuttl's Saints.













They took an early lead via Tom Davies, but were pegged back by Southampton when Danny Ings levelled in the 50th minute.



However, Richarlison came up trumps for Everton with 15 minutes left, scoring the winning goal, and the Brazilian is still buzzing about the game at St Mary's.





He took to social media to post a clip of him skinning a Southampton player on the touchline, delighting at the move.







Richarlison will have to wait for the chance to build on his south coast display for Everton, with the international break now kicking in.



The attacker has been called up to the Brazil squad and Everton will be crossing their fingers that he comes back fit and well, as they prepare for a busy period at the end of November and throughout December.





Everton sit in 15th place in the Premier League, having picked up 14 points from their opening 12 games this season.



They return to action following the international break by hosting bottom club Norwich City at home.

