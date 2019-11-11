Everton Star Taking Initiative To Boost Dressing Room Confidence

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton midfielder Tom Davies has been delivering rallying cries and pep talks over the past month after sensing a lack of confidence in the Toffees dressing room.



Marco Silva's men have endured a poor start to their 2019/20 campaign, winning just four of their 12 Premier League games so far.













After winning two of their first four league games, the Merseyside-based club slumped to four consecutive defeats, with three of them by a two-goal margin.



Although Everton managed to bounce back with two wins and a draw in their last four games in the top flight, the Toffees have been struggling to find consistency this season, causing the confidence in the dressing room to wane.





However, 21-year-old midfielder Davies has now taken responsibility and started delivering rallying cries and pre-game talks in the dressing room in an attempt to increase the morale in the Everton camp, according to The Athletic.







Davies did not receive his first league start of the season until last month, when he made it into the side's starting eleven to face West Ham.



While the Liverpool-born player has now started four league games on the bounce, he has also taken it upon himself to try and motivate his team-mates ahead of games over the last month, despite remaining on the fringes at the start of the season.





It is claimed that the action is a sign of leadership qualities possessed by Davies, who has captained all of England's age-group teams.



The Englishman scored his first goal of the season in Everton's 2-1 win over Southampton at the weekend.

