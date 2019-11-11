XRegister
06 October 2018

11/11/2019 - 21:38 GMT

Former Leeds Star Hails 20-Year-Old White For Bravery And Driving At Defences

 




Noel Whelan has hailed Tyler Roberts' bravery and rates the way he drives at opposition defences for Leeds United.

Roberts, who has been called up to Ryan Giggs' Wales squad over the international break, has started Leeds' last two games and not disappointed head coach Marcelo Bielsa. 


 



He scored in a 2-0 win over QPR, while he clocked the full 90 minutes in Leeds' 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on Saturday, catching Whelan's eye.

Whelan noted that Roberts was guilty at times of giving away possession and making the wrong call, but is pleased with the way the 20-year-old did not hide and kept showing himself to receive the ball.
 


The former Leeds man also likes the way that Roberts drives at opposition defences.



"Generally I do like him in there. I think he adds that something different to the game, he has pace, that little bit of power", Whelan said after the Blackburn game on BBC Radio Leeds.

"I do like the way he drives at the defence and he's always available.
 


"Even when he's given a couple of balls away he doesn't go and hide.

"He's brave, he shows character, he gets on the ball and starts again."

Leeds will be hoping that Roberts stays fit and healthy throughout his time with the Wales squad, ahead of returning in time for the trip to Luton Town on 23rd November.
 