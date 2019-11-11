Going To Do Everything – West Ham Star Wants To Turn Corner Against Tottenham

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United right-back Ryan Fredericks has expressed his desire for the Hammers to end their barren run by beating Tottenham Hotspur when club football returns to action later this month and is taking heart from their record from last season.



Manuel Pellegrini's side have been going through a rough spell recently and have gone seven games without a win, with their last victory coming against Manchester United in September.













West Ham have lost four of their last six Premier League games and now sit 16th in the league table with 13 points.



Hammers full-back Fredericks feels the team have been letting down their fans recently, but is positive that the West Ham faithful will back them during the tough period.





The 27-year-old has also urged the Irons to stick together and target the win against Tottenham Hotspur to put an end to the poor form when club football returns to action later this month.







“We need to stick together”, Fredericks told West Ham TV.



“We’re not giving the fans much to sing about and be happy about at the moment, but they’re a loyal bunch of fans, we know that.





“We get 60,000 turn up every week and credit to them.



"We’re not doing enough for them, but this is when we really need to stick together.



“This is a tough little spell but last season we did well against the better teams and we’re going to do everything we can to get three points against Spurs.”



West Ham have a tough set of fixtures coming up against the likes of Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea and the Hammers will be hopeful of turning this around as soon as possible.

