X
11/11/2019 - 20:53 GMT

He’s Added Aggression To His Game – Former Leeds United Star On White

 




Noel Whelan believes Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has added more aggression to his game and is set to reap the benefits going forward.

Bamford headed into Saturday's Championship meeting with Blackburn Rovers having not scored since August and with pressure mounting on his shoulders. 


 



There had been calls for Eddie Nketiah to replace Bamford in the team, but an abdominal injury suffered by the Arsenal loanee meant that the striker continued.

He netted Leeds' first goal, from the penalty spot, against Blackburn as he turned in an impressive display to help the Whites win 2-1 at Elland Road.
 


Whelan is sure that Bamford will eventually go on a run of games where he scores, but feels the striker has already added more aggression to his game.



"There's going to be a spell where Bamford goes through and scores three or four on the bounce", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the match.

"Nketiah is out there as well and is going to have to wait his time now.
 


"Bamford's overall game is something I've been really pleased with.

"He's bringing a lot more aggression to his game, which I think adds something to the way he plays", the former Leeds star added.

Bamford will have to wait for two weeks for the chance to continue his goalscoring as Leeds are not next in action until 23rd November away at Luton Town.
 