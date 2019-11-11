I Hate It – Jurgen Klopp Admits Stadium He Dislikes Playing At

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has named La Liga side Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium as the arena he hates the most to play in.



The 52-year-old German tactician has faced Spanish club Sevilla seven times during his managerial career and is yet to register a victory against Los Palanganas.













While Klopp has ended on the losing side on three occasions when facing the Seville-based side, each of his three trips to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium have ended in draws.



Klopp's Liverpool last visited Sevilla in the group stage of the 2017/18 Champions League and scored three goals in the first 30 minutes only to give away the lead in the second half, causing the match to end in a 3-3 draw.





When asked which is the worst stadium for him to go as a coach, the Liverpool manager had only one answer and that was Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.







Asked what is the best away stadium to manage at, Klopp told FIFA TV: "I'm not sure it's the best stadium to play, but the stadium I hate most to play is Sevilla because of the atmosphere there.



"That's a compliment!"





Klopp has faced Sevilla twice with Mainz, twice with Borussia Dortmund and on three occasions with Liverpool.

