Inside FutbolInside Futbol

11/11/2019 - 16:01 GMT

I Hate It – Jurgen Klopp Admits Stadium He Dislikes Playing At

 




Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has named La Liga side Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium as the arena he hates the most to play in.

The 52-year-old German tactician has faced Spanish club Sevilla seven times during his managerial career and is yet to register a victory against Los Palanganas.  


 



While Klopp has ended on the losing side on three occasions when facing the Seville-based side, each of his three trips to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium have ended in draws.

Klopp's Liverpool last visited Sevilla in the group stage of the 2017/18 Champions League and scored three goals in the first 30 minutes only to give away the lead in the second half, causing the match to end in a 3-3 draw.
 


When asked which is the worst stadium for him to go as a coach, the Liverpool manager had only one answer and that was Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.



Asked what is the best away stadium to manage at, Klopp told FIFA TV: "I'm not sure it's the best stadium to play, but the stadium I hate most to play is Sevilla because of the atmosphere there.

"That's a compliment!"
 


Klopp has faced Sevilla twice with Mainz, twice with Borussia Dortmund and on three occasions with Liverpool.   
 