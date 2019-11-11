I Love It – Leeds United Star Can’t Wait To Link Up With National Team

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United attacker Tyler Roberts is looking forward to going away on international duty with Wales and is hoping to get some playing time for the Dragons.



20-year-old Welshman Roberts was handed his first Championship start of the season against QPR last weekend and marked the occasion by scoring the side's first goal, helping Leeds win 2-0.













The youngster's impressive performance against the London-based club saw him being named in the starting eleven for a second time in a row against Blackburn Rovers at the weekend, which he helped the Whites win 2-1.



Having earned consecutive league starts, Roberts is keen to carry on building momentum, but will not be able to do so as club football has temporarily shut down for the international break.





However, the 20-year-old, who earned a call-up to the Welsh senior squad last week, expressed his love to represent his nation and has set his eyes on earning game time under Ryan Giggs over the coming days.







"Obviously, getting back into the starting eleven, you want to keep playing and keep playing but I love going away with Wales", Roberts said on LUTV.



"Hopefully I can get some game time there and then come back and we can carry on how we are doing."





Wales will take on Azerbaijan and Hungary in the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers during the international break and it remains to be seen how heavily Roberts will be involved.

