I’m Just Happy To Play – Celtic Star Delights At Game Time

Celtic wing-back Jonny Hayes has expressed his delight at playing matches for the Hoops and is glad that the club ensured they go into the international break on the back of a win.



Having made just one start across all competitions until last week, Hayes was handed back-to-back starts against Lazio and Motherwell in the Europa League and Scottish Premiership respectively.













While the Irishman is a natural midfielder, he played the entirety of both of Celtic's last two games at left-back. However, the 32-year-old has no complaints over being played out of position.



Hayes expressed his delight at having the opportunity to play matches for the Hoops and is glad to have helped the side to victories on both occasions.





The former Leicester City man is also happy that Celtic ensured they went into the international break on the back of a win instead of a defeat like last time when they went into the break after losing against Livingston.







“To be honest, I was just happy being out there playing football", Hayes told Celtic's official site.



"We finished the last run of games with a defeat, so we wanted to make sure that didn’t happen again today.





"I thought played we well right from the outset and we deserved to win.”



Hayes has scored two goals and provided three assists across all competitions for Celtic so far this season and has been praised by manager Neil Lennon.

