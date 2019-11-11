XRegister
06 October 2018

11/11/2019 - 10:32 GMT

It Is Frustrating – Chelsea Star On Lack of Game Time

 




Michy Batshuayi has admitted it is frustrating playing second fiddle to Tammy Abraham at Chelsea.

The Belgium international had been tipped by some to seek a move away from Stamford Bridge in the summer, but opted to stay and fight for his place under Frank Lampard. 


 



Batshuayi has been forced to play second fiddle to Abraham though, being restricted to a host of substitute appearances, though he scored in 19 minutes against Ajax in the Champions League and in six minutes against Southampton in the Premier League.

The Belgian admits his situation is frustrating, but accepts that at present Lampard prefers Abraham.
 


He told Belgian broadcaster Play Sports: "It is frustrating, because everyone wants to play a lot and score a lot.



"It is normal for me to feel that way.

"Unfortunately, the boss decides and he can only pick eleven players. He is currently opting for other players", the striker added.
 


Nevertheless, Batshuayi is sure what he wants to do this season with Chelsea, with his eyes set on picking up silverware.

"The goal of this season is to win a trophy with the team", he added, explaining his personal goal is "to score a lot, so the team win a trophy."

Chelsea currently sit in third in the Premier League standings, with only Leicester City and Liverpool above Lampard's youthful outfit.
 