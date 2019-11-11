Liverpool Do This, Why Don’t We – Tottenham Hotspur Legend Frustrated

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has indicated that Spurs are doing something wrong in terms of keeping their players fit and should look to how Jurgen Klopp operates at Liverpool.



Liverpool and Tottenham contested the Champions League final last season, but while the Reds have remained at an elite level of performance, Spurs have slumped.













Klopp's side have collected 34 points from their 12 league games, while Tottenham have just 14 from the same number of matches and look to have a battle on their hands just to finish in the top four again.



Spurs have struggled with injuries and club legend Roberts is unhappy with the situation.





He indicated that Tottenham should look at how Liverpool are operating under Klopp, with the German keeping a settled side and reaping the rewards.







"Liverpool play [the] same players every week they hardly pick up injuries so what are our players doing to keep picking up injuries?" Roberts wrote on Twitter.



"Is it because they don’t change the team and players play every game so are match fit all the time?





"That’s what you get with [a] settled side", the Spurs legend added.



Tottenham were held at home by Sheffield United at the weekend, while they must now wait for two weeks for the chance to return to winning ways as the international break has kicked in.



Pochettino's side return to action on 23rd November by travelling to the London Stadium to lock horns with another struggling capital city outfit in the shape of West Ham United.

