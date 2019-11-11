Marco Silva Looking For Everton Star To Improve These Aspects of Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton manager Marco Silva has told Toffees midfielder Tom Davies to work on and improve a number of key aspects of his game.



Having not started in any of Everton's first eight Premier League games of the season, Davies has now started four games on the bounce.













The 21-year-old helped the Toffees win two of the four games he has started in and even scored the opener in the team's 2-1 win over Southampton at the weekend.



With star midfielder Andre Gomes sidelined for a long period after his shock injury against Tottenham Hotspur and Jean-Philippe Gbamin having injury concerns, Davies could become a key part of Everton boss Silva's plans for the rest of the season.





However, there are some key parts of Davies' game that the Portuguese tactician wants the Englishman to improve, according to The Athletic.







Silva has tasked the young midfielder with improving a few facets of his game, including consistency and discipline.



The 42-year-old manager wants Davies to avoid picking up yellow cards early on in matches and wants the Liverpool-born player to have a hand in the side's build-up play and attack.





Silva is also hankering for Davies to be daring with the ball at his feet, while working on his set-piece prowess as well.



Everton have a set of tricky fixtures coming up when club football returns to action following the international break and Davies will be determined to help the side pick up impressive results.

