XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/11/2019 - 15:08 GMT

This Is Why International Break Has Come At Right Time – Former Leeds United Star

 




Former Leeds United left-back Ben Parker is of the view that the international break is good for the Whites as it will give them a mental break before an upcoming busy schedule.

After enduring a tricky patch over the last two months, the Yorkshire-based club registered back-to-back wins for the first time since August, beating QPR and Blackburn Rovers in their last two Championship games.  


 



While many Leeds fans feel like the international break has come at the wrong time and will interrupt the side's momentum, Parker, who plied his trade for the club between 2005 and 2012, likes to think otherwise.

The 32-year-old feels the international break is a boon for Marcelo Bielsa's men as he feels it will allow the team to take a mental break and spend some time with their families before returning to action later this month.
 


Parker believes it is the perfect chance for the players to freshen up before Leeds head into a busy schedule, but he does want those players who do head off on international duty to return healthy.



"When you win you're on a good roll and of course [you want to keep it going]", Parker said on LUTV after the win over Blackburn.

"But sometimes it is good to have a mental break, get away from the training ground, just switch off, spend some time with your family.
 


"It is a good time of the year because after this now the fixtures come thick and fast.

"Some lads are going away to international teams. Good luck to them and come back healthy."

Leeds are now unbeaten in five games in the league and currently sit third in the league table with 31 points, two points behind table-toppers West Bromwich Albion.   
 