This Is Why International Break Has Come At Right Time – Former Leeds United Star

Former Leeds United left-back Ben Parker is of the view that the international break is good for the Whites as it will give them a mental break before an upcoming busy schedule.



After enduring a tricky patch over the last two months, the Yorkshire-based club registered back-to-back wins for the first time since August, beating QPR and Blackburn Rovers in their last two Championship games.













While many Leeds fans feel like the international break has come at the wrong time and will interrupt the side's momentum, Parker, who plied his trade for the club between 2005 and 2012, likes to think otherwise.



The 32-year-old feels the international break is a boon for Marcelo Bielsa's men as he feels it will allow the team to take a mental break and spend some time with their families before returning to action later this month.





Parker believes it is the perfect chance for the players to freshen up before Leeds head into a busy schedule, but he does want those players who do head off on international duty to return healthy.







"When you win you're on a good roll and of course [you want to keep it going]", Parker said on LUTV after the win over Blackburn.



"But sometimes it is good to have a mental break, get away from the training ground, just switch off, spend some time with your family.





"It is a good time of the year because after this now the fixtures come thick and fast.



"Some lads are going away to international teams. Good luck to them and come back healthy."



Leeds are now unbeaten in five games in the league and currently sit third in the league table with 31 points, two points behind table-toppers West Bromwich Albion.

