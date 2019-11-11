This Is Why Jose Mourinho Is Worried – Former Chelsea Star Hits Back

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea defender Frank Sinclair feels ex-Blues manager Jose Mourinho is worried that Frank Lampard will lead the London-based club to success by promoting youngsters from the academy, something the Portuguese failed to do at Stamford Bridge.



The Blues began their campaign with question marks over them after the side lost star man Eden Hazard to Real Madrid, could not sign anyone due to a transfer ban and handed former player Lampard his first spell as a manager in the top flight.













Many fans and pundits were sceptical of Chelsea's chances of doing well under an inexperienced manager, especially just after losing their key player and being handicapped in the transfer market.



The Blues winning just two of their first eight games of the season did not help the cause and only intensified the questions asked of them.





However, Lampard put his trust in the youngsters from the academy, including the likes of Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori, and Chelsea have turned things around, winning nine of their last eleven games.







Chelsea's recent form now sees the side sit third in the Premier League with 26 points, the same tally as second-placed Leicester City, but former Blues manager Mourinho expressed his concerns over the side's ability to manage big games at the weekend.



However, ex-Chelsea defender Sinclair has hit back at the Portuguese, suggesting that Mourinho is worried that the London-based club will be successful by integrating players from the academy, something the 47-year-old says the tactician always refused to do.





"Jose seems more worried that Chelsea can be successful with the kids integrated, something he refused to consider even though the academy have been producing quality players before this present crop of talent emerged", Sinclair wrote on Twitter.



Chelsea will travel to Manchester City when club football returns to action following the international break and will be looking to make their claim for a title push this season.

