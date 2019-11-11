You Can See He’s Played At Another Level – Rangers Assistant On Gers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister feels it is evident from Gers star Steven Davis' game that he has played at a higher level and hailed the 34-year-old as the perfect example for youngsters in the squad.



Davis, who is in the midst of his second permanent spell at Ibrox, made his 250th competitive appearance for Rangers against FC Porto in the Europa League last week and marked the occasion by scoring the Gers' second goal on the night.













While the 34-year-old was rested for the league match against Livingston three days later, Rangers assistant manager McAllister believes the Northern Irishman brings a lot to the table, including helping younger midfielders Glen Kamara, Joe Aribo and Ryan Jack to improve as players.



McAllister pointed out that 27-year-old Jack can keep learning despite being at a mature age and feels Davis is the perfect man for players like him to learn from.





The 54-year-old believes it is easy to tell from Davis's game that he has played at a higher level, in the shape of the Premier League, and lauded the Northern Irishman's qualities.







"Absolutely, [his presence in the team helps likes of Aribo, Jack and Kamara]", McAllister said on Rangers TV.



"You can see the quality in Davo's play. You can see that he has played at another level.





"We have to say that the Premier League in England is probably up a notch from the league here in Scotland.



"So I think you can see that. There's the maturity, there's that quality in the pass, the pace in the pass.



"All the little things that you take for granted are in Davo's game, and it can only be good for Glen Kamara, Joe Aribo and Jacko.



"Jacko is at a mature age but he always can learn.



"So he [Davis] is a perfect example for all the younger players at our club."



Davis has made 21 appearances across all competitions for Rangers so far this season, scoring once and assisting twice, with the Gers keeping pace with rivals Celtic at the top of the league standings.

