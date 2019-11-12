Alfredo Morelos Needs To Do It Over Longer Period To Earn Big Move – Chris Sutton

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scottish top flight hitman Chris Sutton has indicated that Rangers star Alfredo Morelos needs to prove himself over a longer period of time before he can think about a big move.



Morelos has netted 22 goals in all competitions for Rangers this season and has been the firepower behind Steven Gerrard’s side challenging Celtic in the title race.













The Colombian has also scored some big goals in Europe this season and there has been widespread speculation over the striker leaving Rangers in January or next summer.



But Sutton believes that time is not yet right for Morelos to move on from the Glasgow giants.





He admits that Morelos has put his disciplinary issues behind him and has scored some astounding goals for Rangers this season.







But the former Celtic striker is of the view that he needs to perform consistently over a longer period of time before big sides outside Scotland will want him.



Sutton said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “I think he needs to do it for longer.





“In terms of this season, he has really matured and disciplinary wise has been keeping himself on the pitch.



“The finish against Porto [was good], we are seeing a different Morelos this season and fair play to him.



“But he probably needs to do it over a longer period of time.”



Rangers manager Gerrard has unequivocally ruled out selling the striker during the January window as he looks to keep the Gers' title push on track.

