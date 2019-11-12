Brendan Rodgers Was One-Trick Pony In Europe At Celtic – Bhoys Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic legend Chris Sutton believes Neil Lennon has shown the ability to adapt his side’s style in Europe, which Brendan Rodgers failed to do when Hoops boss.



Celtic swept aside everyone and everything on the domestic front under Rodgers and went an entire season without being beaten in Scotland.













But they heavily underperformed in Europe under the Northern Irishman and suffered a few embarrassing and massive defeats in continental football.



They have looked sturdier and solid under Lennon this season in Europe and are on track to qualify for the next round of the Europa League.





Sutton believes the key difference between the two managers is that while Lennon has adapted his teams to take on more-fancied sides in Europe, Rodgers played the same brand of football everywhere.







The former Bhoy said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “Rodgers when he first took over in the Champions League against Manchester City – that was something else.



“With the money City had spent and to go toe-to-toe.





“But you have to say Neil Lennon in Europe, Celtic fans feel that he is more adaptable.



“And that never really happened under Brendan Rodgers. He was a bit of a one-trick pony."



Sutton insists though that the criticism should not take away from Rodgers as a manager.



“I have to say he has come down south and has done a brilliant job at Leicester and that is not saying Brendan wasn’t a fantastic manager.”



Rodgers' Leicester side are second in the league table and are being considered strong contenders to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

