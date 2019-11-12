XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

12/11/2019 - 13:44 GMT

Celtic And Rangers Will Take It Down To Wire – Former Scotland Star

 




Former Scottish international striker Kevin Gallacher believes the title race between Celtic and Rangers will go to the last game of the season.

Celtic have won the league for the last eight years running and are currently at the top of the league table on 31 points.  


 



But they are separated from second-placed Rangers only by goal difference and Scotland is preparing for one of the most tightly fought title races in years.

Celtic are looking to chalk up a ninth title in a row with a view to winning a historic ten league titles on the trot while Rangers are eyeing stopping the juggernaut at eight.
 


Gallacher feels the away form of both sides will play a key role in the race, but he believes the title will be decided on the last weekend of the season.



The former attacker said on the Ladbrokes Social Club when asked whether the title race will go the last game of the season: “The way it has been going at the minute, it just chops and changes.

“I think the other clubs will have a big say in it. Away from home, we have seen Celtic and Rangers drop points.
 


“It is in their hands, but personally, I think it is going down to the wire.”

Gallacher also feels the squad depth of both sides will also have a say in the race if both Celtic and Rangers go deep in Europe this season.

“The depth of squads, injuries, suspensions – that is going to have a massive say as well.

“They will have to utilise their full squad.”

Rangers and Celtic will square up for the first domestic trophy of the season next month when they face each other in the Scottish League Cup final. 
 