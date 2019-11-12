Don’t Let This Creep In, Warns Sunderland Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland midfielder Max Power insists that the Black Cats do not want to let their mentality slip and start accepting draws and defeats.



Phil Parkinson's side edged out Sol Campbell's Southend United in their last League One game, but have since lost at home against Leicester City Under-21s and then drawn, also at home, with Gillingham.













Power, whose side are in EFL Trophy action tonight at Scunthorpe United, believes that performance levels in the Black Cats' last two games have been acceptable.



But he has warned against letting a mentality creep in which allows draws and defeats, with the need to return to winning ways uppermost in his thoughts.





“We have got to get back to winning games”, Power told his club's official website.







"The performance levels have been ok, we know we can improve, and we don’t want to creep into a mentality of accepting draws and defeats.



“We have got too get that winning mentality back and it comes with hard work, believing in what we are doing and sticking together."





Sunderland have an FA Cup replay against Gillingham to tackle after they visit to Scunthorpe and must wait until 23rd November for League One action to resume, when Coventry City are the visitors.

