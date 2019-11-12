XRegister
06 October 2018

12/11/2019 - 12:17 GMT

Everton Crying Out For Someone Like Alfredo Morelos – Toffees Legend

 




Everton legend Alan Stubbs believes Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos could easily play for a top ten Premier League outfit and has floated the possibility of the Toffees moving for him.

Morelos continued on his purple patch at the weekend when he scored in Rangers’ 2-0 away win over Livingston.  


 



The Colombian has been the talismanic striker for Rangers this season, scoring 22 goals in 26 appearances across all competitions for the Glasgow giants.

He has been linked with a move away from Rangers, with interest from the Premier League, clubs in China and France, but Steven Gerrard has ruled out selling the striker in the January transfer window.
 


Stubbs is happy to see the way Morelos has moved past his disciplinary issues and become a more mature individual this season at Rangers.



He is certain that the striker is becoming of real interest and at some point, the South American will move on.

The former Toffee feels Morelos could easily play for a top ten Premier League side, and thinks he would make sense for Everton.
 


Stubbs said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “I think the biggest thing for me this season is that the fact that he is spending more time on the pitch.

“He is growing up as an individual. In the early part, he was a bit immature.

“I think he is got a big move [in him]. He is getting better and better each week.

“He can play in the Premier League, no problem.

“He has been linked with Crystal Palace but for me, Everton are crying out for a striker [like him].

“I think he is a top ten [sides in the Premier League] striker.”

It remains to be seen whether Rangers can resist the temptation of cashing in on Morelos in January if a big-money offer lands on their table.   
 